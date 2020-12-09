Upgraded movie theater to open in Meridian soon

An updated movie theater is expected to open in Uptown Meridian, formerly known as Bonita Lakes Mall, later this month.
Golden Ticket Cinemas bought the theater in the mall and renovated it. The operations director for Golden Ticket Cinemas recently visited the theater and said the company is hoping to open it on Dec. 18, according to Debby Delshad, marketing and events coordinator for Uptown Meridian.
“We’re excited,” Delshad said. “The renovation, it’s been a long time coming.”
Golden Ticket Cinemas Meridian 9 has new carpet, new drapes on theater walls and new luxury recliner chairs, she said.
Delshad expects the theater to open with “Wonder Women 1984.” The theater may also show family-friendly movies from the past, like “Elf.” The theater will have a concession stand when it opens.
Golden Ticket Cinemas Meridian 9 will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 1-9 p.m. on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the theater will be open from noon to 10 p.m. The hours for days in between these holidays are to be determined.
