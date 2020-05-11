UPDATED 6 a.m.May 12:
Meridian Police arrested Kenmonte Wooten around 9 p.m. Monday on felony charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault, police reported.
The charges stem from a shooting incident on Saturday, May 9 near 20th Street and 18th Avenue, police said. Wooten, 19, is accused of shooting and robbing a suspect who gave him a ride, police said.
Wooten surrendered at the front desk of the Meridian Police Department without incident. He is ineligible for bond due to already being out on a $25,000 bond for a 2018 murder charge, police said.
The Meridian Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday shooting and robbery.
Kenmonte Wooten, 19, is being sought in connection to the shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of 20th Street and 18th Avenue.
Interim Chief Charles Coleman said police responded after being called about a man lying the street. The man was shot in the leg when he was robbed at gunpoint, he said.
Citizens with any information in the case are encouraged to call 601-485-1893 or the East MS Crimestoppers at (855) 485-TIPS for a possible cash reward.
