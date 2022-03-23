UPDATE: Dooley was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Wednesday. His bond was set at $300,000.
The Meridian Police Department is seeking a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the robbery occurred about 8:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station at 5200 Hwy 493.
“A white male entered the store presented a firearm to the clerk and demanded money,” she said. “The suspect then fled in a white Nissan northbound on Hwy 493.”
After investigating, MPD on Wednesday identified the suspect as Michael D. Dooley, 21, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Any resident who spots Dooley is asked not to approach and contact the police immediately.
Anyone with information about Dooley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
