The movie theater at Uptown Meridian, formerly known as Bonita Lakes Mall, may open by Thanksgiving weekend, according to a representative for the mall.

The theater was bought by Golden Ticket Cinemas and is currently being renovated. The company plans to open the theater by mid-November, according to Debby Delshad, marketing and events coordinator for Uptown Meridian.

She said contractors have taken out the old seating and carpet and made other changes to the space. They will ultimately add recliner chairs to the theater.

Delshad said movie releases are hard to come by currently, but Golden Ticket Cinemas is looking for a blockbuster to show. If it is not possible to run a blockbuster, Golden Ticket Cinemas Meridian 9 will show older movies.

Delshad said the company is currently focusing on renovating five out of nine theater rooms and will finish the other four in 2021.

The theater will also begin offering a greater variety of food items in 2021, such as burgers and milkshakes, than it previously sold. She said Golden Ticket Cinemas plans to bring food to guests in their seats.

Updated movie theater to open later this year

Anne Snabes / The Meridian Star

The theater in Uptown Meridian is being renovated, and its rooms will ultimately have recliner chairs. 

Delshad said an updated theater is long overdue.

“The people in Meridian and the surrounding areas, they just deserve a great theater experience,” she said.

