Here are some local businesses, organizations and events that have been affected by COVID-19.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to close all non-essential county facilities and functions, beginning at 5 p.m. Monday March 16 through Wednesday March 18. Facilities will reopen Thursday March 19 with limited personnel.
The temporary closures include the Lauderdale County Courthouse, the Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building, the Agri-Center, Lauderdale County Animal Control, the Meridian/Lauderdale County Tourism Bureau, the road department, veterans services office and permitting department.
E911 will still have dispatchers on duty, but the building will be closed to the public.
The Lauderdale Tax Collector’s office will be closed to the public for the rest of the week, effective 5 p.m. Monday.
Staff will be processing mail and online tag renewals and taxes on Thursday and Friday.
The 10th Circuit Court District announced it will be closed through Friday March 27. Lauderdale County pre-trial conferences scheduled for March 20 are canceled and a Grand Jury scheduled for March 23 is canceled.
Chancery Court will be open, assuming a judge is available, if the Lauderdale County Courthouse is open, according to Judge Larry Primeaux.
Justice Court closed: There will be no criminal court on Tuesday, March 17. A new court date will be mailed. Call 601-482-9879 with questions.
Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library is closed through Saturday.
City of Meridian Parks and Recreation suspended all indoor recreational activities, including the Meridian Activity Center, Velma Young Community Center and the Dentzel Carousel. Outdoor facilities such as athletic fields, playgrounds and parks will remain open.
EDUCATION
The Mississippi High School Activities Association: All sports and fine-arts activities suspended through March 29.
Lauderdale County School District: Shark Tank event postponed.
Meridian Community College has extended spring break. When students return most classes will be held online, with certain technical courses being offered on campus with precautions.
The University of West Alabama will move all on-campus classes online starting April 6. Classes on campus will continue to meet through March 20, and the school will close as scheduled for spring break March 23-27.
MSU Meridian suspended classes for the week after spring break, March 16-22. The suspension applies to students only; faculty and staff will continue with normal operating procedures.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service postponed all of its in-person events, trainings and meetings across the state. Extension offices and units will remain open, and basic operations will continue as normal until further notice. This includes the Bost Extension Center on the main campus in Starkville, the four regional Research and Extension Centers and each of Extension’s 82 county offices. Online educational programming will also proceed as scheduled. Resources are available at http://extension.msstate.edu/coronavirus.
FOOD AID
Wesley House Community Center is beginning a program to help provide food to families with children, specifically those who may need help during the closure of public schools. Under “Feed the Children,” adults can drive up in front of the Wesley House at 1520 8th Avenue in Meridian on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Adults can present identification and receive a food bag for children in their care.
The Wesley House said it will also distribute its regular drive-thru family food bags from 9 a.m to noon daily and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Lauderdale County Detention Facility will suspend visitations as of Tuesday morning, Sheriff Billy Sollie said.
The doors to the county jail and administrative offices will be locked, beginning Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. through the rest of the week and weekend.
All driver’s license stations are closed to the public, except for the nine Mississippi Highway Patrol district troop stations across the state until March 31, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety stated. The troop stations will provide only the following services: sex offender registry transactions, commercial driver’s license card renewals (no testing) and commercial driver’s license medical card updates. Visit www.dps.ms.gov for certain online transactions such as regular driver’s license renewals.
Mississippi Department of Corrections suspended the transfers of inmates from all county jails to MDOC custody until further notice. The action is in addition to the temporary suspension of visitation at all facilities with MDOC inmates as the MDOC establishes sanitation and prevention protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to an MDOC news release.
Kemper Regional Correctional Facility: all visitation is canceled until additional sanitation protocols are put in place, Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said.
HEALTH CARE FACILITIES
The Queen City Nursing Center is heavily restricting visitors. “Do not visit if you are sick or in contact with someone sick,” said Joann Hawkins, director of nurses at the Queen City Nursing Home.
J.T. Champion Nursing Home is not accepting any visitors.
The Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins will will have restricted access to the public.
Anderson Regional Medical Center: Individuals who are sick should avoid coming to the hospital to visit patients. People who have traveled in the past 21 days to regions where COVID-19 is present, will not be permitted to visit the hospital until 14 days after their return.
All “well visits,” where a child does not receive vaccines are postponed. All “well visits,” including med checks, will be in the morning only and sick visits will only be in the afternoon, the clinic said. Staff will call families Saturday or Sunday to reschedule existing appointments. The clinic is asking families to call first if they have a fever and cough.
Rush Health Systems enacted a revised visitation policy for all hospitals and clinics.
Visitation hours are from 7 a.m. -6 p.m. Visitation is limited to one adult per patient. No minor family members or visitors, ages 18 and under, will be allowed.
This means only one person may accompany a patient to the hospital, ambulatory clinic, or other offices for appointments or scheduled procedures. Due to the national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), Rush temporarily suspending visitor access into isolation rooms across the health system.
At Rush Foundation Hospital, there will be only three entrances for patients and visitors.
Rush Foundation Hospital: main entrance through The Specialty Hospital of Meridian at 1314 19th Avenue; Rush Medical Group main entrance at 1800 12th Street; Rush Ambulatory Surgical Center.
All visitors must check in at one of these points of entry and participate in a mandatory COVID-19 screening.
Patients and visitors will be screened for symptoms associated with respiratory illness (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) and asked about recent travel to an area identified as a location experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Visitors that meet any of these criteria will not be allowed to enter under any circumstances.
Restrictions and entry screenings also apply to patients and visitors needing to enter a hospital for a hospital-based clinic or procedure appointment.
Alliance Health Center and Rush Health Systems Spring Conference scheduled for March 19, at the MSU Meridian Branch has been postponed.
EVENTS
The State-Wide Vietnam War Commemoration scheduled for March 19, in Jackson, at the state Capitol has been canceled.
The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience (The MAX) will be closed through Monday, March 23, President and CEO Mark Tullos Jr., president said Monday. Events affected include: all facility rentals; St. Patty’s Day at The MAX; Brown Bag Concert on Third Thursday; Guitar & Ceramics Classes; Make & Take, Mini Maestros Workshops; Blues Series, Aa'Keelah & The Beats; Gestalt Gardner Live – Felder Rushing; First Saturday – Food For Thought (All Activities – Studio Open House, Floral Demo, Art As Creative Healing, Plant Swap); Volunteer Picnic; Sipp & Savor (new date to be determined).
Meridian Little Theatre has rescheduled its Murder on the Menu Dinner Theatre for April 23, 24, 25.
The MSU Riley Center has postponed Bruce Hornsby and Lula Del Ray shows. Tickets for the original events will be honored. New show dates will be posted at msurileycenter.com when announced. MSU is suspending all university-sponsored events and gatherings, including events sponsored by any registered student organization, through March 23.
At the Temple Theater, multi-award-winning artist and songwriter Zach Williams’ headline tour “The Rescue Story Tour” has postponed its visit to Meridian until the fall. The concert, which will feature as special guest contemporary Christian music band We The Kingdom as well as Christian band CAIN, was scheduled to be held Sunday, March 29.
The Meridian Symphony Orchestra has postponed Symphony Doo-Dah.
The Threefoot Festival in Meridian has been postponed to a later date, possibly in the fall.
Earth’s Bounty has canceled its April 4 market, postponing the start of its season until May 2.
BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience is closed through the end of the week.
The Mississippi Museum of Art galleries are temporarily closed. The gardens will remain open.
The Meridian Freedom Project will be closed this week, and the organization is looking at ways to provide meals and resources to children while schools are closed, Executive director Adrian Cross said.
Mississippi Power stated the company has plans and procedures in place to ensure a continuation of operations and service. The company said it is temporarily suspending customer disconnections for the next 30 days, beginning Sunday March 15.
Rotary Club of Meridian has suspended its weekly Wednesday meetings until May 6.
The Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi (PERS) has suspended visitors to the PERS building.
The Meridian Activity Center suspended all scheduled classes and activities until March 30. For more information, call 601-485-1812.
Best Buy is encouraging buyers to shop online. “A strict travel policy for our employees is in place, and we have canceled meetings with large gatherings, again to do what we can to help prevent the spread of the illness,” Best Buy stated.
