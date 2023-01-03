The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Tuesday for 33 counties, including Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Newton.
The NWS said severe storms could produce strong tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 70 mph and up to half dollar-sized hail. The storms are expected to impact the Lauderdale County area by around noon and continue into Tuesday evening.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encouraged residents to make sure they could hear emergency alerts, had a safe space identified and had a way to keep up to receive weather updates from local forecasters or the National Weather Service.
Lauderdale County residents can sign up for emergency alerts from Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency online at lemaonline.com or by texting their zip code to 888777.
City of Meridian residents can also sign up for the city's CodeRED alert system at meridianms.org or text "MERIDIANMS" to 99411. A link to sign up can also be found on the city's social media.
