UPDATE: Suspects sought in connection with Meridian stabbing death

Meridian police are seeking two men in connection with a stabbing death on Monday.
MPD Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said police responded between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. at an abandoned house in the 3800 block of 42nd Street.
When police arrived, a male victim with multiple stab wounds was found in the front of the home.
The victim was identified as Jeremiah Andrew Chapman of Newton County.
Police have identified Isaiah Clark, 19 and Ernest Clark, 20, both of Meridian as suspects. The two men are not related.
Coleman said police are also looking for a black female juvenile in the case.
Coleman said Ernest Clark drove the getaway car, a red Chevy Capri. No motive has been established in the case, he said,
Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the case, Coleman said.
Editor's note: This update clarifies that the death was a result of a stabbing, not a shooting.
