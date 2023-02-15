UPDATE: This story has been updated with school closings through 10 a.m. Thursday.
Schools and colleges in the East Mississippi area have announced changes to their schedules ahead of severe weather predicted for today.
Forecasters have warned the East Mississippi area could see severe thunderstorms bringing the potential for damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes beginning around noon Thursday and continuing into Thursday night.
Meridian Public School District Public Relations Director Matt Davis said MPSD would have earlier dismissals than announced on Wednesday to give students an opportunity to get home before the weather strikes. Elementary schools, he said, will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., and secondary schools will follow at noon.
All after-school activities will be canceled.
Lauderdale County School District also announced a shortened school day with classes on each of its four campuses ending at noon Thursday. After-school activities and field trips were also cancelled.
In a statement posted to social media, Superintendent John-Mark Cain said the district would work with Lauderdale County Emergency Management to monitor the weather throughout the evening Wednesday and into Thursday.
"As always, teacher and student safety is our top priority," he said.
East Central Community College announced it would also take precautions and close at noon on Thursday. Mabry Cafeteria would maintain normal lunch hours with dinner hours announced through social media and the college’s website.
Meridian Community College announced it also will close early due to the potential of severe weather. The campus will close at 12:30 p.m. The MCC Arts & Letters Series' Thursday night performance of the ZuZu Acrobats also has been canceled and will be rescheduled for next season.
East Mississippi Community College will close its Scooba campus at 11 a.m. due to the threat.
Mississippi State University - Meridian also announced a change in schedule. The university said its campuses would close at 12:20 p.m. Thursday and transition to remote learning.
This is a developing story. More information will be released when it is available.
