UPDATE: Meridian Police Department announced Jayla Rabon was located and is safe.
Original story:
Meridian authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Jayla Rabon is a 17-year-old black female last seen Feb. 4. She is reported as a runaway. She was last seen wearing all black in the area of the 24th Street and 23rd Avenue.
Anyone who knows her whereabouts is urged to contact the Meridian Police Department or the dispatch center at 601-484-6845.
