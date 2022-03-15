UPDATE: Joyterrihna Earl has been located.
The Meridian Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.
Joyterrihna Earl, 15, was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of 31st Avenue and 45th Street.
MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Earl is about 5’11” tall, 100 lbs and has long black hair.
“It is believed that she has run away from home,” she said.
Anyone with information about Earl’s whereabouts is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Dispatch at 601-484-6845.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.