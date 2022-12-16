Lauderdale County first responders have located a missing child.
Callie Chatham, 12, went missing Friday from Jiggs Chatham Road in southeastern Lauderdale County near the Whynot community.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said she had been seen last about 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
First responders from the sheriff’s department, volunteer fire departments, emergency management and several state agencies were called in.
