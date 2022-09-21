UPDATE: This story has been edited to show the boil water notice has been lifted.
A boil notice for Meridian residents living north of 20th Street was lifted Thursday after test results declared the water safe.
The notice was issued Tuesday after a 12-inch water line ruptured in the area of 29th Avenue and 27th Street due to capacity issues during planned maintenance. Freshwater Superintendent Jimmy Eckman said the city had taken its 3-million-gallon tank offline to be painted and redirected water to a 1-million-gallon tank. The change in capacity is what caused the pipe to leak.
Eckman told the city council Tuesday evening crews with Meridian’s Line Maintenance Department were working to repair the leak and restore water pressure to affected customers.
Residents living in the affected area who have experienced water loss or who feel uncomfortable with the quality of water are encouraged to boil it “vigorously for at least one minute,” he said.
In a message to parents, the Meridian Public School District said several of its campuses were impacted by the boil water notice and precautions were being taken to make sure children stay safe.
“As of this morning, September 21, 2022, all affected campuses currently have full water pressure,” the district said. “These campuses have stopped using water fountains and bottle-filling stations until the boil water notice has been lifted. MPSD is taking all precautions to ensure safe drinking water four those campuses that are affected.”
Schools under the boil water notice include Parkview Elementary, Poplar Springs Elementary, West Hills Elementary, Magnolia Middle School, Northwest Middle School, Meridian High School and Marion Park.
Those with water quality issues or who have additional questions should call 601-485-1975 or 601-485-1976.
