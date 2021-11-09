A high speed chase of a stolen vehicle along North Hills Street Tuesday ended in a multi-vehicle wreck near the Hwy. 39 intersection that sent one person to the hospital.
Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers attempted to stop a stolen roofing truck Tuesday morning near the Poplar Springs and North Hills Street intersection. The truck did not stop, and a chase ensued.
Luebbers said the chase reached speeds where officers began backing off as a safety precaution. As officers slowed, the truck went through the intersection where it struck several other vehicles.
Bernard Dantez Campbell, 32, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, two counts of receiving stolen property and commercial burglary.
Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.
Mississippi Department of Corrections records show Campbell was on parole following convictions for residential burglary and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Luebbers said he is being held without bond.
Luebbers said one person was confirmed to have been injured in the wreck.
