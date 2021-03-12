Upcoming Threefoot Festival promises live music, family fun

After hibernating in the COVID-19 pandemic for more than year, Meridian will wake up on May 14 and 15 for the Threefoot Festival.
The event, which is the first major festival in downtown Meridian since the start of the pandemic, will feature an art car parade, musical performances and other activities, according to the event’s website. Meridian Council for the Arts is organizing the festival.
John Purdy, a co-chair of the festival, said the event will feel “very energetic, very exciting,” and “fun.”
The festival will begin the evening of Friday, May 14, with a parade made up of artistically decorated cars. Purdy said that people are planning to come from Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Florida to be a part of the art car parade in Meridian.
After the parade ends, festival goers will be able to dance to the tunes of Compozitionz, a R&B and soul band from Jackson.
Live music will continue the next day, Saturday, May 15. One of the stages at the festival will be called the Roots Stage.
“What we’re trying to celebrate there is the rich and diverse history of music that spawned out of Mississippi and really kind of gained national prominence,” Purdy said.
The Roots Stage will include performances by a gospel choir, Pascagoula blues artist Libby Rae Watson and other musicians.
The Threefoot Stage, will feature a variety of musical genres, including folk music by Jake Leg Stompers and country music by Joshua Hedley.
Purdy noted that the Threefoot Festival will be pedestrian-friendly, as some streets in downtown Meridian will be closed to vehicular traffic. Vendors will be set up on the streets.
Festival goers will be able to view the work of artisans and craftsmen, enjoy food and beverages, and participate in other activities. People can also run a 10K, a 5K or 1 mile in the Threefoot Race on Saturday morning.
For more information, visit www.threefootfestival.com.
