Unofficial general election results for Newton County

Sheriff: Randy Patrick 2437, Joedy Pennington 4457
Chancery Clerk: George T. Hayes 5984
Circuit Clerk: Michael L. Butler 6021
Tax Assessor/Collector: May Bender 4075, Daniel "Peanut" Savell 2834
Coroner: Danny L. Shoemaker 5968
Supervisor District 1: Kenneth E. Harris 1010
Supervisor District 2: Joe Alexander 1477
Supervisor District 3: Charles Moulds 885, Bryan Withers 383
Supervisor District 4: Charles Godwin 1127
Supervisor District 5: Carroll D. Johnson, 347 Jacky Johnson, 1013 Charles D. Scoggin 176
Justice Court Judge
District 1: Scott M. Round 294
District 2: Justin K. Chaney 1951, Greg Morgan 766, Charlie E. Walker 898
Constable
District 1: Mark Spence 2962
District 2: Donny Collins 2909
County Attorney: J. Douglas Smith 5827
Special Election for District 3 Election Commissioner: Sherry Harrison 597 Lesia Taylor 614
