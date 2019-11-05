Unofficial general election results for Newton County

Sheriff: Randy Patrick 2437, Joedy Pennington 4457

Chancery Clerk: George T. Hayes 5984

Circuit Clerk: Michael L. Butler 6021

Tax Assessor/Collector: May Bender 4075, Daniel "Peanut" Savell 2834

Coroner: Danny L. Shoemaker 5968

Supervisor District 1: Kenneth E. Harris 1010

Supervisor District 2: Joe Alexander 1477

Supervisor District 3: Charles Moulds 885, Bryan Withers 383

Supervisor District 4: Charles Godwin 1127

Supervisor District 5: Carroll D. Johnson, 347 Jacky Johnson, 1013 Charles D. Scoggin 176

Justice Court Judge

District 1: Scott M. Round 294

District 2: Justin K. Chaney 1951, Greg Morgan 766, Charlie E. Walker 898

Constable

District 1: Mark Spence 2962

District 2: Donny Collins 2909

County Attorney: J. Douglas Smith 5827

Special Election for District 3 Election Commissioner: Sherry Harrison 597 Lesia Taylor 614

