Unofficial general election results for Neshoba County

Sheriff: Eric Clark 5762, 2310 Ken Edwards

Chancery Clerk: Guy Nowell 7131

Circuit Clerk: Patti Duncan Lee 7137

Tax Assessor/Collector: Mike Lewis 7164

Coroner: John E. Stephens 7109

Supervisor District 1: Keith Lillis 913

Supervisor District 2: Kevin Cumberland 1655

Supervisor District 3: Kinsey Smith 1774

Supervisor District 4: Kevin Wilcher 1472

Supervisor District 5: Obbie Riley 1173, David Carter 528

Justice Court Judge

Place 1: Paul Payne 4013

Place 2: Johnathan 'Earl' Spears 2209, Alexander Brown 1209

Constable

Place 1: Josh Burt 3244, Lindsey Kidd 1240

Place 2: Keith McCrory 1920, Desmond Jones 1505

County Attorney: Caleb E. May 7014

