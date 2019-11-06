Unofficial general election results for Neshoba County

Sheriff: Eric Clark 5762, 2310 Ken Edwards
Chancery Clerk: Guy Nowell 7131
Circuit Clerk: Patti Duncan Lee 7137
Tax Assessor/Collector: Mike Lewis 7164
Coroner: John E. Stephens 7109
Supervisor District 1: Keith Lillis 913
Supervisor District 2: Kevin Cumberland 1655
Supervisor District 3: Kinsey Smith 1774
Supervisor District 4: Kevin Wilcher 1472
Supervisor District 5: Obbie Riley 1173, David Carter 528
Justice Court Judge
Place 1: Paul Payne 4013
Place 2: Johnathan 'Earl' Spears 2209, Alexander Brown 1209
Constable
Place 1: Josh Burt 3244, Lindsey Kidd 1240
Place 2: Keith McCrory 1920, Desmond Jones 1505
County Attorney: Caleb E. May 7014
