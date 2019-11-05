Unofficial general election results for Lauderdale County

Sheriff: Billy Sollie 16415

Chancery Clerk: Carolyn Mooney 16047

Tax Assessor: James Rainey 16014

Circuit Clerk: Donna Jill Johnson 16955

Tax Collector: Doris Spidle 16184

Coroner: Clayton Cobler 16613

Supervisor District 1: Dwayne Davis 1203, Jonathan Wells 3506

Supervisor District 2: Craig Houston 1788, Wayman Newell 1987

Supervisor District 3: Josh Todd 4177

Supervisor District 4: Joe Norwood 2254

Supervisor District 5: Marie Franklin 824, Kyle Rutledge 3644

Justice Court

Seat 1: Richard L. "Ricky" Roberts 4378

Seat 2: Ondray Martinus Harris, Sr. , 3335

Seat 3: Paul E. Early II 4327, Tarquez Hopson 2028

Seat 4: Noble "Buck" Roberts 4081

Constable Seat 1: Tommie L. Coker 4323

Constable Seat 2: Ondray M. Harris, Jr., 3284

Constable Seat 3: Mike Myers 4992

Constable Seat 4: Lee "Chuck" Roberts 4050

County Attorney: Tommy Horne 15894

Special election for District 5 Election Commissioner: Cory James Reece 3541, Willie Mitchell Jr. 892

