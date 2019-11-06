Unofficial general election results for Kemper County

Sheriff: James Moore 2399, Steven Jackson 1711
Chancery Clerk: Sherline Dee- Dansby Watkins, 3440
Circuit Clerk: Tracey McCoy Murray 1974, Shirley Steele Jackson 2096
Tax Assessor/ Collector: Joycelyn T. Robertson 3594
Supervisor District I: James (Pat) Granger 581
Supervisor District 2: Johnny B. Whitsett 658, Rusty Calvert 273
Supervisor District 3: Justin Creer 367, Scott Johnson 497
Supervisor District 4: Mike Luke 511, Marcell Chamberlin 225
Supervisor District 5: Christopher (Chris) Cole 557, Christy Harbour Hamilton 300
Justice Court Judge
Post 1: Mary Purvis Gully 1914
Post 2: Linda Sciple Wright 1727
Constable
Post 1: Ray C. Williams 1413, Johnny Griffin 627
Post 2: Michael Oliver 1080, Samuel Tisdale, Jr. 818
Coroner: Peggy Jones Henderson 3400
