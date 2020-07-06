Unity march planned for July 11 in Quitman

A group in Quitman is planning a unity march to address racial injustice and police brutality.
The march is planned for 5 p.m. on July 11 and is being hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of the Pine Belt and concerned citizens of Quitman and Clarke County.
Participants will march from Sumrall Park to the Clarke County Courthouse.
Thaddeus Edmonson, president of the committee, said he organized the march after attending seven other protests throughout the state. Organizers hope to meet with local law enforcement agencies to discuss sensitivity training for police, he said.
“We want people to know we are willing to work with folks, no matter the color or race," Edmonson said.
The event will also include a voter registration booth, food, drinks, live music and speakers.
