The United Way of East Mississippi is helping residents find answers about Medicare during the 2021 open enrollment period.
The United Way’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program offers free sessions with certified Medicare counselors to help answer questions about Medicare, provide information about Medigap policies and selecting a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.
The 2021 open enrollment window for Medicare began October 15 and runs through December 7.
Residents, 65-years and older, can make an appointment for a virtual or phone meeting with a counselor by calling 601-693-2732.
