United Way of East Mississippi unveils #bettertogetherMS campaign

The United Way of East Mississippi is selling inspirational T-shirts to help people affected by the COVID-19 crisis through the #bettertogetherMS campaign.
The goal of the campaign is to promote awareness, offer assistance, share an encouraging word, and to remind Mississippi citizens that we can make it through the pandemic, Derron Radcliff, Executive Director of the United Way of East Mississippi, said in a media release.
“This is a wonderful statewide campaign that can potentially help thousands of Mississippians,” Radcliff said.
The Mississippi Association of United Ways will be selling t-shirts with proceeds going to each United Way in the association to help support COVID-19 efforts.
Radcliff said the idea came from the executive director of United Way of Southeast Mississippi in Hattiesburg. The United Way of East Mississippi will only receive the funds if people from this area put in their zip code when purchasing their T-shirt.
Forrest County was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Mississippi and The Hattiesburg Clinic started the campaign to spread positivity and hope, the news release said.
People can participate by purchasing a T-shirt and posting a video or photo showing what they're doing at home, by using the hashtag #bettertogetherMS.
“We just want to spread awareness and positivity and to remind our great state that together we can make it through this; but first, we must continue to stay home,” Radcliff said.
Funds from the sales will help provide basic assistance to households who have lost income due to COVID-19. All of the money from T-shirts will provide relief to those across Mississippi left vulnerable by the pandemic.
For more information, contact the United Way at 601-693-2732.
Shirts can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/yceovwhu.
