The United Way of East Mississippi and The Dollywood Foundation will be presenting a free one-night-only live streaming world premiere event for the film "The Library That Dolly Built."
The screening will offer a behind the scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library on Facebook on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., according to a media release. After the screening, Parton will offer a live acoustic performance.
Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary and ImaginationLibrary.com.
Imagination Library started as a gift for the children in Parton's hometown, Sevierville, Tennessee, and is now active in all 50 states, and five countries, gifting 1.7 million free, age-appropriate books to children every month. The film also provides a glimpse of the impact the Imagination Library has on the people through interviews with authors, policymakers, Imagination Library staff, recipients, and Parton.
Parton created the Imagination Library to inspire a love for books and reading amongst the nation’s preschool children. Since its inception in 1995, the Imagination Library has grown into a global endeavor and recently hit a new milestone, gifting its 150 millionth book. The Imagination Library is currently gifting books to 1.7 million children around the world each month, a media release said.
"I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library. It is certainly not just about me. Our story is the story of children, of families and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn. My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump onboard. One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment have ever made," Parton said in the release.
The Imagination Library has been in the area since 2011 and has great community support, according to Derron Radcliff, Executive Director of the United Way of East Mississippi.
