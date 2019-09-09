United Way of East Mississippi to open campaign Tuesday

The United Way of East Mississippi will open its 2019-2020 campaign at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience during a Business After Hours in conjunction with the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation.
The United Way of East Mississippi will unveil its campaign theme, “Team United,” at the event, according to a United Way news release.
The campaign will close at the end February.
“The uniqueness and fun of this year’s sports theme will hopefully allow us to have a successful campaign season,” Kym Parnell, 2019-2020 campaign chairman, said in a statement.
Each year, the United Way of East Mississippi runs a campaign to raise funds to continue its mission of assisting partner agencies and United Way impact programs in Clarke, Neshoba, Kemper and Lauderdale counties, according to the news release.
“Kick-off is an exciting time for the United Way of East Mississippi and we are looking forward to going forth and telling the United Way story throughout the next six to seven months," Derron Radcliff, executive director of the United Way of East Mississippi said in a statement. "I have faith that our community will, be a united team and give to help impact our community to help make it a better place for all who live and work in East Mississippi.”
Businesses and organizations interested in having a workplace campaign, may call 601-693-2732 for more information.
For more information about the United Way of East Mississippi, visit www.uwem.org or call 601-693-2745
