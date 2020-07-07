United Way of East Mississippi seeks input on COVID-19 impact

The United Way of East Mississippi is asking for input on how COVID-19 is affecting local families.
United Ways across the state are launching a survey to assess the economic impact of the crisis on Mississippi families, according to a news release.
Feedback from the survey will help inform relief efforts by the United Way and other agencies, according to the release. The survey covers job changes, child care challenges, and other economic concerns families are facing.
People can complete the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/UWMSCOVID19.
“It is my belief that every family in East Mississippi has been impacted by COVID-19 in some way," said Derron Radcliff, executive director for the United Way of East Mississippi in the release. "One of the most important and effective tools we can use to navigate times like these is to gather information from the people that we serve.”
Before the pandemic hit, many households were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover the basics and save for unexpected crises or loss of employment.
For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions, according to the release.
“The tough work that will be needed to help communities recover is the very work United Way does every day,” Radcliff said in the release. “We help connect those in financial distress with resources to pay bills and stay in their homes, we help feed those facing food insecurity and we help prepare children for success in school, work, and life. The information from this survey will prepare us in tackling those challenges as we move forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.