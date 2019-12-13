United Way of East Mississippi's RSVP honors 91-year-old volunteer

When 91-year-old Fred Brown stood to receive his award on Friday, he received a standing ovation for his dedication and volunteer service.
“They could’ve found someone that deserved it more, but I just love it,” said Brown. “I hope I can keep doing this for a long time.”
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, held a luncheon to honor its members and name Brown this year’s recipient of the Tom Tabereaux Volunteer of the Year.
Brown says he’s donated about 2,000 total hours volunteering and currently spends time at Crestwood Elementary, where he reads with small children multiple days of the week.
RSVP is a community impact program associated with the United Way of East Mississippi that provides volunteers for nonprofits in Meridian and Lauderdale County.
The organization has about 165 volunteers and places around 100 volunteers most months, according to RSVP Director Tim Putnam,
“We provide 14,000 to 16,000 hours a year to nonprofits,” said Putnam. “Anderson Hospital, Meals on Wheels, MCC, the Max, Riley Center, just about any nonprofit you can name, we’re in there.”
Derron Radcliff, executive director of the United Way of East Mississippi, said he values RSVP and all it does for the United Way and the community.
“We couldn’t do some of the things we do in our office without their support,” said Radcliff. “It keeps the seniors in our community engaged and it keeps them involved in the community.”
“Our seniors are key to our community,” he added.
According to Putnam, there are 41 nonprofits in Lauderdale County that RSVP partners with.
Maureen Files has been volunteering for 16 years and was the recipient of the volunteer award last year.
“Volunteering is very rewarding,” said Files. “Not only does it make you feel good but you are also able to meet new friends.”
Brown’s daughters joined him at the ceremony and said they were proud of all he accomplished.
“It warms my heart and brings me to tears,” said daughter Debbie Gibson. “He loves those children so much. It’s nice to see him honored for all his efforts.”
“I absolutely love it,” said Tina Estes, his adopted daughter. “He needs it and absolutely deserves it.”
