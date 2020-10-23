The United Way of East Mississippi is providing Medicare counseling during the 0pen enrollment period.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program is a counseling program designed to answer questions about health insurance for the elderly, according to a media release. The service is free to eligible enrollees.
Counselers are available to answer questions about Medicare, assist with information about buying a Medigap policy, and help in selecting a Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage plan.
For more information, call 601-693-2732 to speak with a United Way of East Mississippi SHIP counselor or to set up a virtual or phone meeting.
