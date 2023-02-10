The United Way of East Mississippi is currently accepting applications from local non-profit programs seeking funding for 2023.
Nonprofit organizations that provide programs for east Mississippi residents in any of United Way’s three impact areas of health, education or financial stability are encouraged to apply for funding no later than Feb. 15.
Applicants will need to meet the minimum following guidelines :
Be a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in the State of Mississippi;
Be in existence for at least two years with oversight by an independent volunteer Board of Directors; and
Provide services in Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper or Neshoba Counties.
A complete list of requirements, funding application and instructions are available online at www.uwem.org. Interested agencies will need to complete their application online. Applicants can either apply for the Community Impact Grant or Community Investment Mini-Grant.
All applications will be reviewed after the Feb. 15 deadline. Selected programs will be notified of funding in March.
For more information, contact the United Way of East Mississippi at 601.693.2732 or kparnell@uwem.org
