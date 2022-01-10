The United Way of East Mississippi announces that the annual application process for local non-profit programs seeking funding for 2022 is open.
Nonprofit organizations providing programs for East Mississippi residents which are in any of United Way’s three impact areas of health, education or financial stability are encouraged to apply for funding no later than Jan. 17.
Applicants will need to meet the minimum guidelines including but not limited to: Be a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in the State of Mississippi; be in existence for at least two years with oversight by an independent volunteer Board of Directors; and provide services in Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper or Neshoba Counties.
A complete list of requirements, funding application and instructions are available online at www.uwem.org. Interested agencies will need to complete their application online. Applicants can either apply for the Community Impact Grant or Community Investment Mini-Grant. All applications will be reviewed after the deadline and funding decisions will be communicated in March.
For more information contact, the United Way of East Mississippi at 601.693.2732 or staylor@uwem.org.
