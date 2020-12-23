The United Way of East Mississippi is opening the application process for local non-profits to apply for funding in 2021.
Non-profit organizations that are providing programs for East Mississippi residents that are in any of United Way’s three impact areas of health, education, or financial stability are encouraged to apply for funding no later than January 12, 2021, according to a media release.
Applicants will need to meet certain guidelines which include being a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in Mississippi and be in existence for at least two years with oversight by an independent volunteer Board of Directors. The applicants also should provide services in Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper, or Neshoba Counties, a release said.
A complete list of requirements is available online at www.uwem.org.
Interested agencies can complete an application online and can apply for either the Community Impact Grant or Community Investment Mini-Grant.
For more information contact, the United Way of East Mississippi at 601.693.2732 or dradcliff@uwem.org.
