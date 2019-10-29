An unidentified pedestrian was killed Saturday night after being struck by a GMC Yukon on Highway 45 near Mitchum Bottom Road in Lauderdale County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to the accident at 7:54 p.m. Saturday.
The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. His name is being withheld until his identity can be confirmed and next of kin notified, according the the highway patrol.
The driver of the Yukon was not injured.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the unidentified black man was in his 30s or 40s.
