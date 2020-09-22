A Florida man wanted on the charge of rape was captured by the United States Marshals Service Tuesday morning in Meridian.
Around 9 a.m., the Meridian Police Department, SWAT and the U.S. Marshals Service responded to a call of a man who was inside a residence near the Landmark Apartments near Highway 39 North and North Hills Street, Meridian Police Office Kayla Gloud said.
A man who was wanted on the charge of rape in Florida was taken into custody and MPD assisted in the arrest, Gloud said.
The man, Jeremiah Timothy Ivanoff, 37, is being held at the Lauderdale County jail, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
