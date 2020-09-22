A Florida man wanted on several felony charges was captured by the United States Marshals Service Tuesday morning in Meridian.
Around 9 a.m., the U.S. Marshals responded to a call of a man who barricaded himself inside a residence on the 5100 block of Fifth street, U.S. Marshal Dept. Comm. Carlos Cosby said. After a short time, the man came out of the residence peacefully, he said.
Jeremiah Timothy Ivanoff, 37, was arrested on several charges from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Department in Milton, Florida, Cosby said.
Ivanoff faces charges of sexual assault on a victim younger than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, he said. Ivanoff is also wanted in connection with the kidnapping of another minor, Cosby said.
Cosby said the agency got word of Ivanoff's whereabouts in the Meridian area on Monday.
The Meridian Police Department and SWAT assisted in the arrest, MPD officer Kayla Gould said. Ivanoff is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Cosby said the sheriff's department in Milton will extradite Ivanhoff back to Florida and no additional charges are expected in Mississippi.
