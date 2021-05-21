Two people face multiple charges in connection with a suspected theft ring in Meridian.
Jason Leddon, 37 and Jammie Holliman, 38 were arrested on Thursday after an ongoing investigation, Meridian Police Department Chief Chris Read said.
Leddon was charged with one count of burglary of a business, two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of grand larceny and five counts of petit larceny.
Holliman was charged with accessory after the fact and felony malicious mischief.
Read said other suspects have been identified and additional charges are expected.
He encouraged business owners who may have been victims in the case to contact police.
“I want to commend the Intel and CID Department for the diligent work in investigating and apprehending those involved,” Read said.
