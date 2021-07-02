Police have arrested two men in connection with a Wednesday shooting in Highland Park.
Meridian Police Dept. Detective Rochester Anderson said Randrius Bryant, 27, was arrested Thursday, and Cederic Washington, 23, was arrested Friday.
Police responded to the shooting in Highland Park at 7:43 p.m. , according to a police department media release.
Earlier on, two groups got into a fight at a different location from the park, and one group lost, police said.
The two groups then went to Highland Park, where the shooting ultimately broke out, police said. Bullets struck a five-year-old boy in the park and a 28-year-old year woman in her car, according to police.
MPD Chief Chris Read said Thursday that both victims were receiving medical care in Jackson, and neither were considered to be in critical condition.
One of the victims was airlifted to Jackson, while the other was taken to the capital city through ambulance transport.
