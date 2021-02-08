Two additional candidates have applied to run for seats on the Meridian City Council in the upcoming election. 

Rankin Elizabeth Eason, an independent, submitted paperwork for the Ward 1 seat, and Joseph E. Norwood, a Democrat, submitted paperwork for the Ward 3 seat.

Norwood is the son of Joe Norwood, the supervisor for District 2 in Lauderdale County. 

Party primaries for both City Council and mayor are on April 6. If any run-offs are necessary, they would take place on April 27. The general election is June 8.

Eason will face Ward 1 councilman George Thomas, a Republican, in the general election.

Norwood will oppose Adrien Davis and current councilwoman Fannie Johnson in the Democratic primary for the Ward 3 seat.

 The winner of that primary will face James “JJ” Scott, a Republican, in the general election.

