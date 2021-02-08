Two additional candidates have applied to run for seats on the Meridian City Council in the upcoming election.
Rankin Elizabeth Eason, an independent, submitted paperwork for the Ward 1 seat, and Joseph E. Norwood, a Democrat, submitted paperwork for the Ward 3 seat.
Norwood is the son of Joe Norwood, the supervisor for District 2 in Lauderdale County.
Party primaries for both City Council and mayor are on April 6. If any run-offs are necessary, they would take place on April 27. The general election is June 8.
Eason will face Ward 1 councilman George Thomas, a Republican, in the general election.
Norwood will oppose Adrien Davis and current councilwoman Fannie Johnson in the Democratic primary for the Ward 3 seat.
The winner of that primary will face James “JJ” Scott, a Republican, in the general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.