Two people charged in Lauderdale County drug bust

Authorities on Friday arrested and charged two people in a drug case in Lauderdale County.
Around 6 p.m. the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department SWAT team, East Mississippi Drug Task Force and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant on the 2700 block of 43rd Avenue, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said during the search, one pound of crack cocaine, five pounds of marijuana, five ounces of powdered cocaine, two handguns and cash were found.
Darius Jacoby Powell, 32 and Shatasha Collins Powell, 31, both of Meridian, were both charged with one count of aggravated trafficking a controlled substance within 15 feet of a school and trafficking a controlled substance within 15 feet of a school.
Darius Jacoby Powell was also charged with trafficking in marijuana while in possession of a firearm.
Both had bonds of $150,000 and have been released.
