Two new officers join MPD

photo courtesy of City of Meridian

Cameron Moody and Justin Newbaker are the newest additions to the Meridian Police Department. Moody, 28, is a Meridian native and previously worked for Metro Ambulance. He is the son of Doug and Julie Moody of Meridian. Newbaker, 23, received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in May. He is the son of John and Sheila Newbaker. Moody and Newbaker both graduated from the MDCC Law Enforcement Training Academy in Moorehead on Oct. 27 and began with MPD on Oct. 31.