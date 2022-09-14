The Meridian Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrests of two additional suspects in the August 2021 shooting death of 5-year-old Zy’keriun Brown.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and MPD’s Special Operations Unit arrested Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper on charges of second degree murder.
Camper, Luebbers said, was arrested in Meridian while Campbell was arrested in Forrest County.
Zy’keriun Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting Aug. 7, 2021 in his home in the 1900 block of Old Marion Drive. Investigators at the time determined he was not the intended target.
The arrests come after MPD on Friday announced the arrests of Daniel and Brandon Reed, who were also charged with second degree murder in connection with Brown’s death.
Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said Friday that bond was set at $1 million each for Daniel and Brandon Reed. Bond amounts for Camper and Campbell were not immediately available.
