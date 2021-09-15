Two men are in custody after leading Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a pursuit Tuesday evening in Meridian.
Eric Jermell Odoms, 25 and Ronchavell Ronae Atterberry, 40, both of Meridian, were taken into custody after leading deputies on chase, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
The incident began around 11:20 p.m. at 24th Avenue and 8th Street, after Odoms refused to stop his vehicle, Calhoun said. Odoms continued to drive the wrong way before crashing into a building on 43rd Street, he said.
Odoms and Atterberry were arrested at the scene, and deputies found several weapons and narcotics during the arrest, Calhoun said.
Odoms was charged with driving under the influence of other substances, two counts of disregard of a traffic device, no liability insurance, possession of drugs while in possession of firearm, two counts of felon in possession of firearm and fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.
Atterberry was charged with two counts of felon in possession of firearm and possession of drugs while in possession of firearm.
Because the men were on parole for other charges, their bonds were revoked, Calhoun said. They are both being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Calhoun said no injures were reported during the chase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.