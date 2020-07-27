Two Meridian businesses expected to open soon

Jack's, a fast food restaurant under construction on Highway 39 near the Walmart Neighborhood Market, is expected to open in August, Meridian Community Development Director Laura Carmichael said Monday.
The chain offers made-from-scratch biscuits, hand-breaded chicken, burgers and hand-scooped shakes, according to the company's website.
Kickin’ Crab, a boiled seafood restaurant, opened in the former Ryan’s restaurant location on South Frontage Road on July 1.
Owner Billy Wang said business had been busy, with to-go orders and indoor dining restricted to 35 to 40 percent capacity.
By lunchtime Monday, the parking lot was about half full.
At Meridian Crossroads, work continues on the space for Five Below, a value retailer with more than 950 stores in 38 states, according to its website.
The store is hoped to be open by mid-September or the beginning of October, according to David Garfunkel, the managing member of the LLC that owns the shopping center.
The opening of Five Below will leave Meridian Crossroads with only one vacancy, a 3,000 square-foot space on the opposite corner from Newk's, Garfunkel said.
