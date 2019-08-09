The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal crashes that happened Thursday in East Mississippi.
In Lauderdale County around 11:04 a.m., authorities responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 493 at Windsor Road in the community of Bailey, according to an accident report from the MHP.
The report said a 2013 Buick LaCrosse ran off the road and hit a utility pole head-on, before coming to a final rest eastbound near the pole. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag deployed, the report said.
The driver was identified as Joan Evans, 86, of Bailey, who died after she was taken to a hospital in Jackson.
In Neshoba County, a man was killed in a head-on collision around 9:15 p.m.Thursday.
Authorities said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 492, while another vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 492 failed to stay in the proper lane. Both vehicles collided before coming to a final rest. Joseph Benjamin Brewer, 43, of Philadelphia was identified as the victim in the crash.
