Two people were injured in a shooting at Highland Park in Meridian Wednesday evening, police said.
Both victims are receiving medical care in Jackson, and neither are considered to be in critical condition, Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said Thursday.
One of the victims was airlifted to Jackson, while the other was taken to the capital city through ambulance transport.
Police responded to the shooting in the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive at 7:43 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a police department media release. The entire incident was captured on cameras, Read said.
He said police have arrested one person, and warrants were being issued on other suspects Thursday.
