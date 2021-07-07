Meridian police have formally charged two suspects in connection with a June 30 shooting at Highland Park.
Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said Randrius Bryant, 27, and Cederic Washington, 23 were formally charged on Wednesday.
Washington was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of shooting into a vehicle and one count of drive-by shooting.
Bryant was also charged with five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of shooting into a vehicle and one count of drive-by shooting..
Police responded to the shooting in Highland Park at 7:43 p.m. on July 30, according to a police department media release. Two groups got into a fight at a different location from the park and one group lost, police said.
The two groups then went to Highland Park, where the shooting ultimately broke out, police said. Bullets struck a five-year-old boy in the park and a 28-year-old year woman in her car, according to police.
The victims were taken to hospital in Jackson with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released, police said.
Anne Snabes contributed to this report.
