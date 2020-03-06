Mississippi Fire Marshal Mike Chaney is reminding state residents to test their smoke alarms with the arrival of Daylight Savings Time.
There have been 23 fire deaths in 2020, according to the Mississippi Insurance Department. In 16 of those fires, there were no working smoke alarms in the home, according to a news release from the Mississippi Insurance Department.
If you cannot afford smoke alarms, local fire departments may be able to install alarms without charge, according to the news release.
“This is also a good time to talk to your children and other family members in your home about what to do if there is a fire," Chaney said in a statement. "Create an escape plan and make sure everyone knows where to meet outside of the home, in case of fire.”
The Fire Marshal’s Office recommends the following safety tips:
• Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.
• Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.
• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.
• Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.
• Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area and common hallways and on every level of the home.
• Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.
• A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall.
• Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove.
• Create an escape plan and make sure all family members know where to meet once out of the home.
Visit the Mississippi Insurance Department website for more tips: www.mid.ms.gov/preparedness/fire.aspx.
