Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday that left one man dead.
Det. Chanetta Stevens said 41-year-old Juantonious McDonald was shot following a verbal argument between himself and another man at the Walker Hill Apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
McDonald was transported to Ochsner Rush Hospital for treatment but died at the hospital, Stevens said.
On Tuesday evening, Stevens said MPD had arrested a person of interest in the case.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 844-485-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.