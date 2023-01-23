Tuesday forecast brings wind, possible storms

A low pressure system moving across the southeast is expected to bring strong winds and possible storms to the Meridian area Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Jackson forecast shows the Meridian area is under an elevated threat for strong winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The winds could bring down trees and power lines and make travel difficult for larger vehicles.
The system is also forecast to bring a large amount of rain heading into Tuesday night, which could cause flash flooding in low-lying areas. For Meridian, NWS Jackson is forecasting 1-2 inches of rain overnight.
The majority of the rain is expected before 2 a.m. Wednesday with showers moving past the area heading into the morning.
In an advisory put out Monday, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said although the threat of severe weather is low, it can not be ruled out. Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast and have an emergency plan in place.
“Whether the risk is slight or marginal, tornadoes are possible. Keep your weather alerts on loud,” the agency said.
Lauderdale County residents can sign up for emergency alerts through the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency at lemaonline.com or by texting their zip code to 888777.
Those living in the Meridian city limits can also register for the city’s CodeRED alert system by texting “MERIDIANMS” to 99411 or by following the link on the city’s webpage, meridianms.org. The link is also available on the city’s social media pages. Residents needing assistance registering can call Meridian Public Safety at 601-484-6890.
Cooler temperatures are also set to continue throughout the first part of the week with highs staying below 60-degrees for the week. Night time lows are expected to fall as the rain and wind move through the area reaching 29-degrees on Thursday before climbing back into the 40s over the weekend.
