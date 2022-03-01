A Tucker man will serve more than 37 years in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a child.
In a news release, the Southern District Court of Mississippi announced Brett K. Hickman, 28, was sentenced to 450 months in federal prison Tuesday.
Hickman was charged with sexually assaulting and murdering a 2-year-old girl in the Tucker Community, part of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, on June 8, 2019. He pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2021.
The case was investigated by Choctaw Police Department and the FBI and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.