President Donald J. Trump on Friday declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Mississippi and ordered federal assistance to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm, straight-line winds, and flooding on Oct. 26.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm, straight-line winds, and flooding in the counties of Alcorn, Covington, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Leake, Lee, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith and Tippah.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
