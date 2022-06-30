Train car exhibit reopens at MCM-Meridian

The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian reopened its Missi the Traveler Train Car exhibit after a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Wednesday.
The Missi the Travel train car is a geography-themed exhibit that encourages children to discover cultures and languages spoken around the world. MCM-Meridian leadership, Advisory Committee members, and summer camp children cut the ribbon on Wednesday and welcomed guests to explore the train car’s new hands-on interactives.
The exhibit features an interactive world map, a coin rubbing station with international currencies, a trunk full of cultural ensembles, and audio prompts that teach children how to say common phrases in different languages.
Enhancements now allow guests to "travel the world by train" and share their journey with friends through a digital postcard. The exhibit now includes a photo booth station with a built-in camera, a magnetic backdrop to add national landmarks to your window scene, and a touchscreen device that lets you add stickers to your digital postcard and email them to a friend.
Exhibit remediations were completed by Heartland Scenic Studio, an exhibit design and fabrication studio based in Omaha, Nebraska.
The exhibit is now open to the public. General admission is $10 and free for museum members. To learn more, visit mcmmeridian.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.