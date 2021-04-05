A Newton County man faces several charges after a traffic stop on South Frontage Road and Highway 80 East on Saturday.
According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, Marvel Buckley, 46, of Newton was charged with probation violation, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, improper passing,improper turn,wrong way on a one way street, switched tag/license plate,improper lane usage, four counts of failure to signal lane change, improper equipment and disregard for a traffic device.
Buckley is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $34,750 bond.
